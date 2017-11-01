Mr. Mikes issues apology after server caught wearing blackface Halloween costume

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Mr. Mikes SteakhouseCasual has issued an apology after one of the servers at its Fort St. John location was photographed wearing a racially-insensitive Halloween costume over the weekend.

Last Saturday, a photo was posted to social media of a Caucasian server at the Mr. Mikes in Fort St. John wearing a rapper costume that included blackface makeup. Company spokeswoman Sherri Reinhart-Greenlee issued the following statement in an email yesterday:

“We could have definitely handled this better, and the last thing we would ever want is to offend anyone, we pride ourselves on the diversity of our team. This is a matter of poor judgement, not ill intention, and we are coaching everyone involved to better understand the impact of these decisions. We are truly sorry and deeply regret any offence this may have caused.”

Reinhart-Greenlee said that the employee was sent home that night, but admitted that management displayed poor judgement by not sending the server home earlier. When asked if the employee had been terminated, she declined to answer.

“I don’t think how we’re handling it is relevant,” said Reinhart-Greenlee. “I think that we’ve acknowledged that it was wrong, and that we’re coaching our team as to why. We’re coaching the people involved as to why this was inappropriate.”

This isn’t the first case this year of Halloween costumes that featured blackface makeup causing controversy. The National Post reported about a Twitter photo of a Caucasian man in South Dakota wearing blackface and a black wig while kneeling with a sign that read, “Will stand for money,” an apparent reference to NFL players kneeling during the Star Spangled Banner to protest social injustices in the United States.

Assistant Professor Dr. Andrew Baron with the Department of Psychology at UBC said that people of other races dressing up in blackface makeup is racially insensitive and offensive in a number of ways.

“Simply, by turning a culture into a caricature, it makes it easier for others to see that group as less than other groups – by making them the target of poking fun and trivializing. We know from a lot of research that people quickly pick up on signals in their environment that groups are unequal in status and that these signals shape not only our attitudes and beliefs toward those stigmatized groups but also our behaviour toward them in negative ways. Blackface is one such signal – even though it is often done in a way to be jestful, it nonetheless comes at a clear expense of individuals from the depicted/targeted group. They’re not being portrayed positively/favourably. Any signal that reinforces existing stereotypes is readily internalized and makes it all the harder for real people from that stigmatized group to overcome those negative perceptions and expectations people have of people from that group.”

Dr. Baron also explained that this and similar behaviour can negatively affect people from the targeted group.

“As a White male it isn’t entirely my place to say what the specific impact is. But, from what I understand as a scientist and human being, the experience of seeing one’s group depicted in this way is often very upsetting on multiple levels. That it is typically done in a derogatory way by highlighting negative stereotypes, it serves as a reminder that the broader culture both endorses those stereotypes and acts to perpetuate them (and doesn’t stand up and challenge them). Second, there’s a deep problem around ethnic identity and power that can’t be ignored. White people in North America enjoy a lot of privilege by virtue of being born White. There’s no factual debate there. That they can put on black makeup for an evening, poke fun at a culturally stigmatized group, and then remove that makeup and continue enjoying the indirect (and direct) benefits of being part of the culturally dominant group can be very frustrating and upsetting to people of colour – who are always going to look the way they do and be treated differently because of it.” Quite frankly, for this reason alone we as a society should not condone or support this kind of behaviour (blackface).”

