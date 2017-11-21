Mounties in Grande Prairie investigate school bus collision

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — The Grande Prairie RCMP are investigating after a car collided with a school bus yesterday morning.

Police say the crash happened at around 10:50 a.m. Monday at the intersection of 68th Avenue and Resources Road. Of the 28 students on board the bus, one 10-year-old child was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries along with the 55-year-old driver of the car, who also sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the parents and guardians of the children on board the bus have been notified of the crash. The RCMP’s investigation into what caused the collision is ongoing.

Anyone that witnessed the collision is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-6701.