Morrison promoted to Group A in 1,500 m after first place finish

STRANGER, NORWAY – Speedskater Denny Morrison finished first in Group B at the second stage of the ISU World Cup events in Stanger, Norway over the weekend.

Morrison, who only competed in the 1,500-metre event, won with a time of 1:46:01. His time bested the next-closest skater by a full second.

Morrison said, “This is one more of the hurdles out the million of hurdles I’ve had to jump over the last two or three years since the stroke and the motorcycle accident. I think it says something about the culture of excellence we have on the Canadian team, and I hope that today’s achievement is not only celebrated by me, but also by the coaches and my teammates, who’ve helped bring me back to this level. What makes it all the more meaningful is that I qualified for Group A on the last possible day before the Calgary World Cup. There’s nothing more special than performing in front of your family and friends.

Stage three of the World Cup takes place in Calgary in early December.