Morrison competing in two events at the ISU World Cup this weekend

CALGARY, AB – Speedskater Denny Morrison is preparing for Stage Three of the ISU World Cup in Calgary this weekend.

Morrison was promoted to competing in Group A after his performance in Stavanger, Norway two weeks ago. He will be competing in the 5,000-metre race on Friday and the 1,000-metre race on Sunday.

“What makes it all the more meaningful is that I qualified for group A on the last possible day before the Calgary World Cup. There’s nothing more special than performing in front of your family and friends,” said Morrison.

The races can be viewed online at www.cbc.ca/sports. The speedskating gets underway at 12:30 p.m. on Friday and Sunday and at noon on Saturday.