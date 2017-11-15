MLA Davies hosting Energy Literacy Roundtable in Fort St. John tomorrow

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace River North MLA Dan Davies announced today that he’ll be hosting an Energy Literacy Roundtable series in Fort St. John with industry leaders, government officials, and First Nations stakeholders. The first event in the series takes place tomorrow.

The first event in the roundtable series will be a working session to discuss what can be done to raise the awareness and understanding of B.C. residents when it comes to the issues, opportunities, and benefits of the energy sector.

“Energy is a driver of our economy and a resource that is central to our lives; despite this our fundamental knowledge of how and where our energy comes from is still not fully developed in our Province,” said Davies.

Among the event’s confirmed attendees are: Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman, Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier, as well as representatives from the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, the Independent Contractors and Businesses Association, Clean Energy BC, Progress Energy, TransCanada, Enbridge, Encana, Ferus, the First Nations LNG Alliance, and others.

Tomorrow’s event is taking place at the Pomeroy Hotel’s Sterling Room beginning at 4:00 p.m.