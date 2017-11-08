Ministry of Education delays curriculum change for senior high school students

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming said that the Ministry is delaying the implementation of the new provincial school curriculum for students in Grades 11 and 12 for another year.

In a letter to parents on November 3rd, Fleming said that his Ministry has added an additional year of transition time to implement the new curriculum for students in Grades 11 and 12, with the changes going into effect in September 2019. Students entering Grade 10 next fall will begin learning the new curriculum as previously planned.

Fleming said that the changes mean the new Provincial Literacy Graduation Assessment will be moved to align with the new curriculum implementation, with the first assessment scheduled for January 2020. However, the Provincial Numeracy Graduation Assessment will be taken for the first time this upcoming January as previously planned, with another session in June 2018.

Students that are currently in Grade 11 will continue to learn the existing school curriculum but will need to write the Numeracy Assessment prior to graduation. This year’s Grade 10 students may write the Numeracy Assessment starting in two months’ time but will need to write the Literacy Assessment in January, June, or August of 2020 in order to graduate. Students currently in their graduation year will be least impacted by the changes, as they will only need to meet the 2004 Graduation Program requirements.

A copy of the letter can be found below.