Meteorologists forecasting a cold, snowy winter in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Meteorologists with The Weather Network are forecasting that this upcoming winter will be colder than normal, with precipitation amounts at or just above historical averages in the B.C. Peace Region.

The Weather Network’s Brad Rousseau said that the weather pattern in the Fort St. John area will continue to maintain the status quo, especially when it comes to temperatures. According to Rousseau, this winter’s forecast mild to moderate La Niña that is building off the coast of South America is expected to last for the next three months. He explained that unlike last season’s forecast La Niña that ended up forming into a weak El Niño, this year’s mass of cold water is stronger, meaning that the Peace Region will see temperatures this winter that are similar to those of 2013/2014.

Rousseau said that when it comes to precipitation levels, the Peace should see average to slightly above average amounts of snow in December, January, February. This is in stark contrast to the latter half of fall in the Energetic City, which has already nearly doubled November’s average snowfall amount with 10 days left to go. In addition, the massive snowstorm on October 24th was largely responsible for nearly tripling October’s average monthly snowfall.

Rousseau said that unlike over the past few years, temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing for the stretches of one to two weeks seen in January of 2015 and 2016. However, he did say that strong Pacific frontal systems could cause warmer southwesterly winds to blow in the Peace for a few days at a time, bringing slightly warmer temperatures over the course of several days.

Rousseau added that unlike last season, the forecast is calling for above average snowfall amounts in the Northern Rockies, making for excellent ski conditions on the local hills.