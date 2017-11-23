Martial Artist Mikah Powell kicks her way to three medals in Hawaii

Maui, Hawaii – Twelve-year-old Mikah Powell returned home Wednesday from Hawaii after a very successful Taekwondo International Championship.

The grade seven student at Bert Bowes Middle School traveled overseas last Wednesday along with coach and stepfather Jody Mather for her first international competition. She ended up bringing home two silver medals and a gold medal in the three events she participated in. Mikah Powell said,

“I felt I performed very well, we have been training for a while, up to four days a week and two hours a day. The training I did over there was taken very seriously. There was no time for games at the end of each session, they trained us hard.”

On Saturday the yellow belt faced competition from Montreal, Alaska and South Korea and felt that the competition was the some of the best she has ever faced. Each match consists of two rounds in each match with each round consisting of two minutes each, the winner is based on how many points they receive for placement of kicks or knockout.

Mather felt that Powell handled herself extremely well as she has been involved in the sport for four years now. As there’s a big difference in the martial arts style in the United States, even though it’s the same age group. He said,

“The Taekwondo in the United States is very different compared to in Canada. It was a very big learning curve for Mikah. We don’t dive into the nitty-gritty of the sport like they do in the U.S., it’s very vicious.”

Powell gave credit to not only Mather but to her Red Dragon Martial Arts Master Ben Marsh as he has been training her from the beginning, even though he wasn’t able to make the trip. She said,

“Ben is such a great coach. He expects the most out of you and if you slack off at all he isn’t afraid to yell at you just to get you back focused on your training.”

While over in Maui, Mather stated the twelve-year-old martial artist was invited to events in Toronto and Las Vegas in early 2018.