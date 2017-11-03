Man with ties to Fort St. John and Dawson Creek missing near Wetaskiwin

WETASKIWIN, A.B. — Mounties in Wetaskiwin are asking for the public’s help in finding a man that has ties to Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.

63 year-old Norman Patrick Ross was last seen by a friend on August 7th, travelling from Wetaskiwin to Camrose, Alberta. Ross’ friends and family have not heard from him since.

Ross is Caucasian, standing 5’5” tall, weighing 150 lbs., with blue eyes. He is bald with grey hair on the side of his head and sports a moustache. Ross is said to often wear western-style plaid shirts and blue jeans. He was last seen driving a grey 2000 GMC Sierra with Alberta licence plate WSU9071. There is a general concern for Ross’ well-being and the RCMP would like to locate and speak with him.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ross or his vehicle, please contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7267. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.