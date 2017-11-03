Man in custody following standoff in Grande Prairie 

November 3, 2017 

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — One man is in custody after a police standoff in Grande Prairie yesterday.

At approximately 3:30 on Thursday afternoon, the Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a call of a man who was possibly armed and barricaded in his home in the Westpointe neighbourhood. Isabelle Campbell School and Stepping Stones Daycare were placed in hold and secure as a safety precaution, while emergency services personnel secured the scene.

At approximately 6:10 p.m. the man was taken into police custody without any further incident. The man’s identity has not been released, as Criminal Code charges are pending.

