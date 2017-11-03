Local soccer players to play for the Grande Prairie Wolves women’s team

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Two soccer players from Fort St. John have been recruited by the Grande Prairie Wolves for the 2017 season.

Tanniesha Demers and Emily Mason were both recruited to the team for the upcoming season by head coach Chris Morgan. Morgan previously worked as the technical director of the Fort St. John Strikers Football Club.

“Demers will add another option to our offence in 2017. Her knowledge of the game allows her to find the net more often than not and has found the net in any stage of soccer she has played with her terrific shot. Emily is defensively sound and can play whatever position you put her in from defensive line to midfield. She is calm under pressure and can read how to get her team out of trouble in their own end”, according to Morgan.

Last year the Wolves lost in the provincial ACAC championship game, giving them a birth in Nationals where they posted a 1-3 record.