Local MMA fighter Dylan Lielke advances to quarterfinals after win

MANAMA, BAHRAIN – Local product Martial Artist Dylan Lielke has advanced to the quarterfinals at the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation World Championships.

Lielke is representing Canada at the event and is the 2015 gold medalist, 2016 silver medalist, Fivestar Fight League Featherweight Champion. He is the number one ranked Canadian in the Featherweight and Lightweight divisions.

In what will likely be his last time participating in the event, he defeated Lebanese Champion Eli Zgheib Monday and Swedish Champion Hoger Salih Tuesday. He will meet the winner of Hoger Salih and Tomas Kacirek in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

For updates visit: www.immaf.org/championships/2017-immaf-world-championships