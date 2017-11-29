Liquor store one step closer to reality near Fort St. John Hospital

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John Council is moving forward with a developer’s proposal that could see a liquor store built at the intersection of 112 Avenue and 86 Street.

In October, City Council denied the request from the owner of On the Rocks to re-zone a parcel of land for a new convenience store and liquor store. At Monday’s meeting, City council disagreed with City staff’s recommendation to deny the application to re-zone the property and went with another proposal that would allow spot zoning for the C-1 property. Spot zoning would allow a Council to approve the application and see a liquor store built on the property and keep liquor stores out of other land zoned as C-1.

Before the proposal receives final approval, Council will hold a public meeting on December 11 at 6 p.m.

The property, which is zoned for C-1 Neighbourhood Commercial is within 300 metres of the Christian Life School, 100 metres of the Fort St. John Hospital, and 50 metres of a proposed school site, and is also within close proximity of residential homes and Surerus Park.

A liquor store is only permitted within the C-2 Downtown Core, C-3 General Commercial and C-4 Service Commercial zones. The proposed building would be roughly 4,000 square feet, with the liquor store and convenience store both being 2,000 square feet.

“The liquor and convenience store could be very useful for that area. I haven’t bought into completely writing it off. I did like the alternative, limit the size of it and we would go to a public hearing where the public can voice their opinions, said acting Mayor Bryon Stewart. “The elementary school is not across the street from it. There is a big difference between 16 and 18-year-old students compared to 12 and under students.”

“I live in that area and would love to get the opportunity to get my neighbours feedback on it. It’s a great way for the community to feel apart of the decision,” added Councillor Lilia Hansen.

Below is video from Fort St. John City Council on November 27. This video shows the entire debate.