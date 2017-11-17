Lielke loses in quarterfinals at IMMAF World Championships

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John native Dylan Liekle was eliminated from the IMMAF World Championships in Manama, Bahrain yesterday.

The Fivestar Mixed Martial Arts instructor won his first two fights of the event before losing in the quarterfinals to Joel Arolainen of Finland. The fight went until 2:58 of the second round when Lielke was defeated by the Fin via TKO.

The two-time Fivestar Fight League Featherweight and Champion stated that this will probably be his last World Championships as he has been contemplating retirement from competition since last year.