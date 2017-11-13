Liberal Leadership Candidate Andrew Wilkinson to visit the Peace Tuesday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Liberal Leadership Candidate Andrew Wilkinson will visit Fort St. John on Tuesday. Wilkinson will be the third candidate to visit the Peace Region since the campaign started.

Wilkinson is the MLA for Vancouver-Quilchena and was previously the Minister of Advanced Education, Minister of Technology, Innovation and Citizens’ Services. He also served as deputy minister of the B.C. Ministry of Economic Development and deputy minister for Intergovernmental Relations in the Premier’s Office for two years.

He will hold two campaign events while in the B.C. Peace. The first on Tuesday will be at the KPAC from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. He’ll be in Fort St. John at the North Bar and Grill in the Northern Grand Hotel from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Leadership Candidate Todd Stone will be in the B.C. Peace Monday. According to his Facebook page, Stone is planning a Meet and Greet in Dawson Creek at the Alcan Smokehouse from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., and in Fort St. John at the Mondo Restaurant from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m.

Wilkinson is one of six candidates vying to become the next leader of B.C.’s Official Opposition party. Former Surrey mayor and Conservative MP Dianne Watts, former B.C. Finance Minister Mike de Jong, Vancouver – Langara MLA Michael Lee, former Vancouver mayor Sam Sullivan, and former Transportation Minister Todd Stone are the other candidates in the leadership race.