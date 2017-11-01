Leon Wokeley making first court appearance today after being charged with 2nd degree murder

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The suspect charged in the death of Pamela Napoleon over three years ago will make his first court appearance later today.

42 year-old Blueberry First Nation resident Leon Wokeley was arrested in Fort St. John last Friday and has been charged with 2nd degree murder, arson, and indignity to human remains for his role in Napoleon’s death. Napoleon and Wokeley were both last seen together on July 8, 2014 leaving the Blueberry First Nation, the last time that she was last seen alive.

Napoleon was reported missing to police by her family on July 23, 2014. Her remains were discovered 12 days later inside a burned-out cabin about 30 kilometres north of Buick on the Beatton Airport Road.

Police announced that Wokeley had been arrested and charged for his alleged role in Napoleon’s death at a rare press conference at the Fort St. John RCMP detachment on Monday.

Wokeley’s hearing is scheduled to begin at the Fort St. John Law Courts at 2:00 p.m.