Jeff Ginter’s team takes top spot at curling bonspiel last weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Jeff Ginter’s curling team captured first place at the Peace Curling Tour last weekend at the Fort St. John Curling Club.

Ginter’s team had the first round bye as a result of going 3-1 in round robin play. They played the later game on Sunday versus the Powell’s. The Powell Team defeated the Webb clan earlier that morning. The Ginter’s collected 12 points for finishing in first place.

In the championship challenge, the Godberson’s came out on top after beating the Plante’s in the finals. Each team advanced to face each other after knocking off two teams each.

The results can be viewed below: