Irving company New Brunswick Southern Railway charged over oil shipments

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — New Brunswick Southern Railway — a subsidiary of J.D. Irving — is facing 24 charges around the transport of oil.

The charges allege the railway failed to create proper shipping documents and had unqualified personnel for shipments of crude oil.

Transport Canada says the violations occurred between Nov. 3, 2012, and July 5, 2013.

The company is due in court Nov. 27.

Last week, Irving Oil was ordered to pay $4 million after pleading guilty to 34 counts stemming from the investigation into the 2013 rail disaster in Lac Megantic, Que.

The charges under the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act resulted from a joint investigation by Transport Canada and the RCMP that was prompted by the deadly train derailment.

On July 6, 2013, a train carrying 7.7 million litres of crude oil sped toward the small Quebec town at 104 km/h before derailing, killing 47 people in the resulting fire and explosions.

