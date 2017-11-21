Inconnu swimmers back from a successful weekend in Prince George

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Inconnu Swim Club members returned home from their second meet of the season over the weekend.

Participants ranging in ages from nine to sixteen competed in Prince George which saw a number of swimmers win aggregates. Eric Louie won gold in men’s 15 and over, Griffen Ternier-Smith took home the silver aggregate in the men’s 13 and 14 category. Owen Lang captured the gold in the men’s aged 11 and 12. Lang finished first in all the events he swam in except for one, where he came in second place.

There were also two club records shattered on the weekend, Alexandria’s Hedges broke the 200 metre 15 and over the record with a time of 2:08:31. The group of Griffen Ternier-Smith, Tytan Carson, Cameron Louie and Cole Cook set the new record for the 200-metre free relay with a time of 2:09:13, which was set in 2012.

Head coach Steve Carson said, “We started out really well on Friday as we had 100 percent of the best times. As the weekend progressed the kids starting to show some fatigue as a lot of them had to compete in back to back races. I was very proud of the team as they continue to get stronger each week in the pool.”

The club’s next meet is December 1st to 3rd in Fort St. John.