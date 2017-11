Inconnu swim team holds last trial meet this past weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Inconnu swim team held its Novice and Junior trial meet this past Saturday before heading to Grande Prairie on Friday for their first event of the season.

Swimmers ranging from ages eight to twelve competed in the event where they could get used to the idea of what competition would feel like. Head coach Steve Carson said, “It is essentially a mock completion for everyone who participated. Newer kids to the program it was a great learning experience. For returnees it’s a chance to get back into the water. For us coaches it gives us a chance to see and analyze what we need to work on to improve.”

There was also a swimming event taking place in Prince George which was a regional camp that happens once a year. Seven swimmers aged eleven to thirteen and our other coach Danna Batara attended the event from Fort St. John. Carson added, “They get to watch an Olympic swimmer, get coaching, and a nutrition talk. Evening it takes to become an elite level swimmer. The kids came back very enlightened.”

The complete list of results can be viewed below:

Event # 1B Men 100 IM 8 & Under

2:41.03S F Finn Rogers 8 1

Event # 1C Women 100 IM 9 & Over

1:51.56S F Tegan Nielsen 10 1

2:01.04S F Kristana Semeniuk 9 2

2:02.71S F Brooke Willson 11 3

1:58.34S DQ F Carisa Rogers Bell 11

Event # 1D Men 100 IM 9 & Over

1:48.63S F Rylan Pomeroy 10 1

2:08.05S F Cameron Crook 11 2

2:09.09S F Christopher Kollar 12 3

Event # 3A Women 50 Free 8 & Under

1:02.12S F Oluwapemisire Oyedeji 8 1

NS F Lilly Fogarty 6

NS F Elyse Martin 8

Event # 3B Men 50 Free 8 & Under

1:01.60S F Finn Rogers 8 1

1:14.91S F Dean Thompson 8 2

1:30.00S F Alexander Prieur 8 3

1:37.54S F Hunter Denault 6 4

Event # 3C Women 50 Free 9 & Over

42.38S F Charlie Rowsell 10 1

1:00.06S F Tianna Black 11 2

1:01.34S F Madden Mize 9 3

1:08.23S F Janessa Peterson 9 4

1:31.10S F Destiny Buburuz 11 5

Event # 3D Men 50 Free 9 & Over

38.91S F Nate Rogers 10 1

40.27S F Grayson Louie 11 2

46.49S F Christopher Kollar 12 3

1:07.51S F Darryl Comer 11 4

1:16.87S F Danny Thomson 9 5

1:20.43S F Noah Prieur 9 6

Event # 5A Women 50 Back 8 & Under

1:06.30S F Oluwapemisire Oyedeji 8 1

NS F Lilly Fogarty 6

NS F Elyse Martin 8

Event # 5B Men 50 Back 8 & Under

1:15.56S F Dean Thompson 8 1

1:54.88S DQ F Hunter Denault 6

59.96S DQ F Ryder Modde 8

1:42.93S DQ F Alexander Prieur 8

Event # 5C Women 50 Back 9 & Over

51.28S F Kristana Semeniuk 9 1

51.76S F Jessica Nelson 10 2

56.76S F Brooke Willson 11 3

1:04.72S F Tianna Black 11 4

1:08.26S F Sage Elliott 9 5

1:13.69S F Destiny Buburuz 11 6

1:17.34S F Janessa Peterson 9 7

56.58S DQ F Madden Mize 9

Event # 5D Men 50 Back 9 & Over

44.11S F Nate Rogers 10 1

45.88S F Rylan Pomeroy 10 2

53.28S F Matthew Amler 9 3

54.11S F Grayson Louie 11 4

57.22S F Ethan Laychuk 11 5

57.25S F Cameron Crook 11 6

58.30S F Cohen Beard 10 7

1:01.28S F Simon Louie 9 8

1:28.49S F Noah Prieur 9 9

1:32.95S F Danny Thomson 9 10

1:19.30S DQ F Darryl Comer 11

1:01.33S DQ F Mason Stirling 10

Event # 7C Women 50 Fly 9 & Over

52.37S F Tegan Nielsen 10 1

57.75S F Charlie Rowsell 10 2

1:01.69S F Brooke Willson 11 3

1:10.26S DQ F Carisa Rogers Bell 11

Event # 8A Women 25 Back 8 & Under

28.32S F Oluwapemisire Oyedeji 8 1

NS F Lilly Fogarty 6

NS F Elyse Martin 8

Event # 8B Men 25 Back 8 & Under

36.59S F Dean Thompson 8 1

46.25S F Alexander Prieur 8 2

NS F Hunter Denault 6

Event # 8C Women 25 Back 9 & Over

25.22S F Madden Mize 9 1

28.55S F Tianna Black 11 2

31.51S DQ F Destiny Buburuz 11

Event # 8D Men 25 Back 9 & Over

37.49S F Noah Prieur 9 1

33.67S DQ F Darryl Comer 11

Event # 9B Men 50 Breast 8 & Under

1:22.72S F Ryder Modde 8 1

1:34.26S F Finn Rogers 8 2

Event # 9C Women 50 Breast 9 & Over

57.70S F Kristana Semeniuk 9 1

59.00S F Carisa Rogers Bell 11 2

1:09.30S F Tegan Nielsen 10 3

1:39.42S F Janessa Peterson 9 4

1:39.06S DQ F Sage Elliott 9

1:33.72S DQ F Jessica Nelson 10

Event # 9D Men 50 Breast 9 & Over

58.53S F Rylan Pomeroy 10 1

1:05.97S F Matthew Amler 9 2

1:06.95S F Cohen Beard 10 3

1:07.98S F Christopher Kollar 12 4

1:15.22S F Cameron Crook 11 5

1:16.64S F Simon Louie 9 6

1:28.51S F Ethan Laychuk 11 7

1:31.57S DQ F Mason Stirling 10

Event # 10B Men 100 Free 8 & Under

2:39.08S F Ryder Modde 8 1

Event # 10C Women 100 Free 9 & Over

1:43.38S F Charlie Rowsell 10 1

2:01.18S F Jessica Nelson 10 2

2:47.50S F Sage Elliott 9 3

Event # 10D Men 100 Free 9 & Over

1:29.72S F Nate Rogers 10 1

1:42.77S F Grayson Louie 11 2

1:53.34S F Cohen Beard 10 3

2:06.95S F Mason Stirling 10 4

2:12.34S F Simon Louie 9 5

2:16.46S F Ethan Laychuk 11 6

2:16.77S F Matthew Amler 9 7

2:53.01S F Danny Thomson 9 8