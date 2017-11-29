ICBC report on Alaska Rd. and 108th St. intersection to be presented to council next month

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John City Council will be presented with a report from ICBC regarding the intersection of 108th St. and Alaska Rd. North, and how to possibly make it safer.

Communications Coordinator Julie Rogers said that the City asked ICBC to conduct a study of the intersection, which has seen several collisions over the years, earlier this year. Rogers said that the intersection is not the most dangerous intersection in the city, as most of the collisions have been fender-benders.

The intersection has been the subject of several frustrated posts on social media due to it being immediately adjacent to the 108th St. intersection with the Alaska Highway. Rogers explained that though the intersection is managed by the provincial Ministry of Transportation, the City asked ICBC to conduct the study since the Crown Corporation usually conducts intersection assessment for both municipally- and provincially-run roads.

The report is scheduled to be delivered to Council at its next regular meeting on December 11th.