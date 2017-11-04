Huskies win on the road in Sexsmith

SPIRIT RIVER, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies are now 7 and 1 on the season after beating Sexsmith Friday night.

The Huskies are on the road this weekend due to the World U17 Hockey Challenge in Fort St. John. Friday they hit the road to Sexsmith to take on the Vipers and came away with a 3-2 win.

Sexsmith started the scoring in the first period with a goal from Riley King. In the second the Huskies answered back with a goal from Jared Lowen followed by another goal from Jeridyn Loewen.

In the third period Sebastian Powsey added another for the Huskies making it 3-1, the Vipers tried to make a comeback and scored one more on the power play.

In the end, the Huskies held off the Vipers to win their seventh game of the season.

The Huskies are back on the road tonight in Beaverlodge. The next home game for the Huskies is November 17 against the North Peace Navigators.