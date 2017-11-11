Huskies win big in Fairview

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are leading the NWJHL after another win Friday night.

The Huskies travelled to Fairview to take on the Flyers and won another game making their record so far this season 10-1. The Huskies started the scoring only 2 minutes into the game with a goal from Nathan Bragg, followed by one on the powerplay by Sebastian Powsey at the 15-minute mark.

In the second period, the Huskies scored three goals from Thomas Webster, Sebastian Powsey and Nathan Bragg. The Flyers were able to add one goal to the scoreboard with a goal from Kyle Cairns.

In the third period, the Huskies continued to dominate with goals from Jarod Lang and Geoff Dick.

The final score was 7-1 for the Pups.

The Huskies are now tied for first in the NWJHL with the Peace River Navigators. The Navigators have so far played 13 games and the Huskies have only played 11.

The Huskies will now get ready to face the Navigators Friday right after the Santa Claus Parade at the North Peace Arena. That game is Friday, November 17 at 8:30 p.m.

The next day, Saturday, November 18, the Huskies will be hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser for Provincials. Provincials will be held in Fort St. John this spring. For more information about the pancake breakfast, click here.