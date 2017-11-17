Huskies welcome Peace River after dominating teams on the road

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are back home for a two-game series versus the Peace River Navigators starting tonight.

The pups swept their four-game road trip with victories in Sexsmith, Fairview, and Beaverlodge, who they beat twice, outscoring their opposition 23-4.

The Navigators currently sit atop the NWJHL standings, but are only two points up on the Huskies who have three games in hand.

General Manager Jeremy Clothier said, “This will be a very good test for us. We haven’t played Peace River to this point, but it should be a good clash of the top two teams in the league.”

Tonight’s game gets underway at the North Peace Arena at 8:30 p.m. Saturday’s game starts at 3:30 p.m.