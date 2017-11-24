Huskies travel to Fairview tonight before welcoming the Blades tomorrow

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are looking to get back in the win column this weekend, as they travel to Fairview to clash with the Flyers tonight, then welcome Beaverlodge to the North Peace Arena on Saturday.

The team is coming off a two-game series with the NWJHL leading North Peace Navigators, where they posted a 1-1 record. A 3-2 win on Friday was followed by a 4-2 loss Saturday afternoon as the visitors scored two goals in the third to win it and deal the Huskies their second loss of the season.

General Manager Jeremy Clothier said,

“I think after the loss on Saturday the guys will be more focused on getting back on track. They just have to play the same game that they have been over the past month or so.”

The Huskies sit two points back of the first place Navigators in the standings with eleven wins and two losses.

Tonight’s game in Fairview and tomorrow’s affair with the Blades’ get underway at 8:00 p.m.