Huskies travel to Beaverlodge tonight for rare midweek game

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are traveling to Beaverlodge tonight for a tilt with the Blades.

The Huskies are coming off a weekend where they posted a 2-0 record, with victories over Sexsmith 3-2 and Beaverlodge 7-0.

General manager Jeremy Clothier stated his team will be playing short handed tonight. “Midweek game so we are a little short-handed. We are battling some injuries and a couple guys have to work, so we will make do with who is playing tonight.”

As for the players who will be taking on the Blades, Clothier added, “We need to come out of the gate faster tonight compared to last weekend. We had a sluggish start and don’t want to give them any great scoring opportunities.”

The pups currently find themselves in third place in the NWJHL standings, three points back of first place Dawson Creek. However, they have six games in hand on the Jr. Canucks.

Tonight’s game in Beaverlodge gets underway at 8:00 p.m.