Huskies start three-game homestand against Jr. Canucks tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies kick off a three-game homestand tonight against the Dawson Creek Jr. Canucks.

The Huskies are coming off wins last week over Fairview and Beaverlodge, whom they outscored 16-3. The Pups currently find themselves atop the NWJHL standings with 26 points. Fort St. John is tied in points with the North Peace Navigators, but they have three games in hand.

“It’s a big week with three home games prior to hitting the road to finish off 2017,” said General Manager Jeremy Clothier. “We just need to build off of what we have been doing which is working hard and moving our feet. If we can do that we will be in a position to get the results that we are looking for.”

Later this week the Huskies will welcome the Grande Prairie JDA County Kings and the Sexsmith Vipers to the North Peace Arena.

Tonight’s game against the Jr. Canucks gets underway at 8:00 p.m.