Huskies split two game series with Navigators

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies suffered their second loss of the season, a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the visiting North Peace Navigators on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors opened the scoring on the man advantage 9:36 into the first period. The Huskies responded five minutes and ten seconds later when Nolan Legace scored to even the score, assisted by Gary Loewen and Geoff Dick. The two teams skated into the first intermission deadlocked at 1-1.

The Navigators grabbed the lead once again 3:35 into the middle stanza to go up 2-1. Joshua Robinson capitalized on a man advantage to even the score 2-2 at 11:39 after a great passing play between Sebastian Powsey and Jared Lowen. The Huskies outplay the opposition in the second period by a large margin, but couldn’t find the back of the net for the remainder of the frame. The score stayed tied 2-2 going into the final twenty minutes of play.

The Navigators grabbed the lead after banging home a rebound at 14:05 to regain the lead at 3-2. Then two minutes and fifty-four seconds later they scored another goal from a bad angle as the Huskies goaltender got caught cheating off his post, making it 4-2. The Huskies couldn’t find the net as the Navigators’ netminder stood on his head as they lost by the score of 4-2.

The Huskies outshot the Navigators 47 to 24.

Assistant coach Todd Alexander said, “Not our best performance. For whatever reason, we seemed to lack any sustained energy tonight. We had moments but nothing that led to goals. They were able to capitalize on some miscues in the third period .”

With the loss, the Huskies record falls to 11-2, two points back of the Navigators for first place in the NWJHL standings.

Next up for the dogs is a trip to Fairview for a clash with the Flyers on Friday. Puck drop is at 8:00 p.m.