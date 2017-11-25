Huskies return home after win over Fairview

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies dominated over the Fairview Flyers in their game Friday night.

The Huskies started the scoring on the power play 13 minutes into the first period with a goal from Jared Lowen. In the second the Huskies continued the scoring with goals from Joshua Robinson, Thomas Webster and Alex Hartman.

In the third period, the Flyers tried to come back with two goals, but it wasn’t enough as the Huskies scored the fifth goal from Nolan Legace to make the final score 5-2.

The pups return to the North Peace Arena tonight to take on Beaverlodge. That game gets underway at 8 p.m.