Huskies ranked #1 in Alberta Junior B Hockey Leagues

FORT. ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Alberta Junior B Hockey League’s Road to Provincials ranking has the Fort St. John Huskies in the number one spot in statistics released just over a week ago.

The rankings are based on the winning percentages for teams in each of the five Junior ‘B’ leagues in Alberta. The Huskies were ranked first in the NWJHL followed by the North Peace Navigators and the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks. The Huskies had a record of 8-1 at the time the ranking was done, and also led all teams from the Calgary Junior Hockey League, the Heritage Junior Hockey League, the Capital Junior Hockey League and the North Eastern Alberta Junior Hockey League. Since the rankings were released, the Huskies have since improved to 10-1, upping their winning percentage to .909, though the Navigators occupy first place in the NWJHL as of Friday morning.

General Manager Jeremy Clothier said, “I think it’s definitely a good spot to be in. But the season is still young and there are still big games out there. We are just trying to stay focused on what has been giving us success up until now. We can’t look past our next game as every game is a big one.”

The Huskies are this year’s host for Provincials which take place from March 29th to April 2nd.