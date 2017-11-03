Huskies play next four on the road as the U-17s take over the North Peace Arena

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road this weekend for a pair of games.

The Pups will play tonight in Sexsmith and tomorrow in Beaverlodge. The boys are coming off a dominating 10-2 win over Dawson Creek last Saturday which saw Josh Robinson and Sebastian Powsey each score hat tricks.

Their next four games are on the road because of the World U-17 Hockey Challenge which runs until next Saturday. Assistant coach Todd Alexander said, “It will be a good test for us, with the next four here on the road. We really want to control the puck as opposed to chasing it. When we have sustained pressure in the other team’s zone it really wears them down, which is huge on the road.”

The team finds itself in fourth place in the NWJHL standings with a 6-1 record, but they have anywhere from three to six games in hand on the teams in front of them.

Tonight’s contest against the Vipers in Sexsmith starts at 7:00 p.m. Saturday night’s game in Beaverlodge also gets underway at 7:00 p.m.