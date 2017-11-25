Huskies hosting fill the bus Food Drive on Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be going door to door collecting donations for their annual Fill The Bus Food Drive on Sunday.

The Huskies are in need of volunteers for the annual food drive that is taking place on November 26. The food drive supports the Salvation Army food bank and on average collects roughly 20,000 pounds of food each year. During last year’s event, the team managed to collect close to 27,000 lbs. of food donations.

The main areas where help is required is in the door to door collection of the food and the sorting and boxing of the food which takes place at the North Peace Arena.

Non-perishable food items can be dropped off at the North Peace Arena during the day on Sunday.

In all, it takes volunteers roughly four hours to collect up the ten tons of food. Anyone wanting to volunteer can call Allen Karasiuk at 250-261-9466.