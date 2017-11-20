Huskies hosting their annual Fill the Bus event this Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be holding their annual Fill The Bus food drive on November 26th.

The Huskies are need of volunteers for the annual food drive that is taking place this year on Sunday. The food drive supports the Salvation Army food bank and on average collects roughly 20,000 pounds of food, which is a very significant amount of the Salvation Army’s yearly requirements. During last year’s event, the team managed to collect close to 27,000 lbs. of food donations.

The main areas where help is required is in the door to door collection of the food and the sorting and boxing of the food which takes place at the North Peace Arena.

Non-perishable food items can be dropped off at the North Peace Arena during the day on Sunday.

In all, it takes volunteers roughly four hours to collect up the ten tons of food. Anyone wanting to volunteer can call Allen Karasiuk at 250-261-9466.