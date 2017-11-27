Huskies’ Fill the Bus collects roughly 20,000 lbs. of food for Salvation Army

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies’ Fill the Bus fundraiser for the Salvation Army Food Bank has once again shown how generous residents are in the Energetic City.

On Sunday the team, along with volunteers from around the North Peace, collected roughly 20,000 lbs. of food for the local food bank. Players from Ross H MacLean and V E Brandl Peewee teams and Knights of Columbus Bantam team helped the Huskies collect food going door-to-door, while other volunteers filled boxes at the arena as donations streamed in.

Non-Perishable food being placed in boxes. Photo by Brady Ratzlaff. Volunteers sorting food at the Fill the Bus food drive. Photo by Brady Ratzlaff. Players load the bus with boxes. Photo by Brady Ratzlaff.

Students at Alwin Holland School and Clearview School, along with staff at Tim Hortons and Domino’s Pizza also chipped in with various amounts of money or food donated to the program.

Huskies executive and Fill the Bus organiser Alan Karasiuk said that the program didn’t meet their goal of last year’s amount of food donated because a number of other organisations around the city were also doing their food drives on Sunday. Karasiuk added however that all things considered, the amount of food raised for the Salvation Army was outstanding.