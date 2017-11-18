Huskies edge Navigators in a close affair on Friday night 3-2

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies took Game One in the two-game weekend series versus the visiting Peace River Navigators in a battle of the top two teams in the NWJHL.

Before the game Josh Robinson, Shawn Wilson and Jarod Lang were surprised with a ceremony for playing 100 games for the Huskies.

The Huskies took the early lead 4:20 into the first period after Thomas Webster beat the Navigators netminder with a slick wrister, off a pass from Josh Robinson. The Huskies held the 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

The pups doubled their lead to 2-0 at 7:49 of the second stanza when Cody Brodhagen found a loose in front of the net and fired it top corner, the assists went to Shawn Wilson and Jared Lowen. The Navigators got one back less than four minutes later, but the Huskies once again held a one-goal advantage going into the final 20 minutes of play.

The visitors tied it at 2-2 1:20 into the third period after a shot snuck through Jonathan Bateman’s pads and just crossed the goal line. Five minutes and seventeen seconds later Matthew Apsassin fired a low shot on an odd-man rush that snuck over the opposing goaltender’s pad. Jared Lowen and Jarod Lang collected the helpers on the 3-2 goal. The Huskies shut the door on the visitors as the final was 3-2.

Jonathan Bateman improved his record to 8-0 after stopping 28 of 30 shots.

Assistant coach Todd Alexander said, “We managed to find a way to sneak the win out tonight. They capitalized on some turnovers in the second and third. Jonathan made the saves he needed to when it mattered the most.”

Goaltender Jonathan Bateman said, “I thought our forwards were focused on backchecking all night. We didn’t give up a whole lot of great scoring chances. I was able to see a lot of the shots they threw at me.”

Forward Gary Loewen added, “We made it a priority to play responsible hockey in our own zone. We know the way Peace River likes to play which is work the two-line pass from the defenceman to the forwards.