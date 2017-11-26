Huskies dominate Blades on home ice with 11-1 win, move into a tie for first

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies recorded their thirteenth win over the Beaverlodge Blades on Saturday night with their most complete game of the season.

The Huskies took it to the visitors in the first twenty minutes as Tegan McMullen opened the scoring with a wicked wrister at 12:08, assisted by Christian Stokes and Cody Brodhagen. Just under four minutes later Shawn Wilson made it 2-0 after some slick passing between Lou Turnbull-Giesbrecht and Alex Hartman. Sebastian Powsey put the biscuit in the basket for the 3-0 goal just before the first intermission buzzer, assisted by Joshua Robinson and Nathan Bragg.

The home team rode the momentum from the first period into the middle frame, as Gary Loewen scored the 4-0 goal at 1:16, assisted by Nolan Legace and Geoff Dick. Christian Stokes found the net at 11:55 after a sweet setup by Teagan McMullen and Lou Turnbull-Giesbrecht. Less than a minute later Nolan Legace beat the Blades netminder, assisted by Gary Loewen and Geoff Dick. The visitors broke the shutout shortly after to make it 6-1. Stokes added his second of the game at 14:56 when he roofed a backhand off a rush with Jarod Lang and Jared Lowen. Wilson then scored his second of the game thirty seconds later for the 8-1 tally, assisted by Alex Hartman and Lou Turnbull-Giesbrecht. Robinson made it 9-1 with a minute and thirty-three seconds left to play in the second period after a mad scramble in front of the Blades net, assisted by Thomas Webster and Sebastian Powsey.

Webster scored the tenth goal of the evening for the pups 4:16 into the final stanza with a wrister from the slot, assisted by Joshua Robinson and Jared Lowen. Three minutes later Wilson scored his hat-trick marker after great board play between Lou Turnbull-Giesbrecht and Alex Hartman, ending the onslaught at 11-1.

Brody Greggain made 22 of 23 saves. The Huskies fired a total of 64 shots on the Blades goaltender. Fifteen players chipped in with at least a point as Lou Turnbull-Giesbrecht led the way with four assists.

Assistant coach Todd Alexander said,

“It was a completely different game compared to the first time the Blades were here. We were defensively sound, played our style of game and didn’t allow them to dictate the pace or play down to their level.”

Captain Jarod Lowen added,

“We got contributions from everyone on the team tonight. On a night where our starting goaltender got the night off we really took it to them as a team and played sound hockey in all the key areas of the game.”

With the win, the Huskies have tied the North Peace Navigators for first place in the NWJHL standings with 26 points.

Next up for the Huskies is a three-game homestand next week starting on Wednesday when they welcome Dawson Creek to town. Puck drop is at 8:00 p.m.