Huskies dominate in Beaverlodge

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies are now 8-1 on the season after another win in Beaverlodge.

The pups travelled to Beaverlodge Saturday night and ended up winning 7-0 over the Blades. The Huskies scored four times in the first period with goals from Sebastian Powsey, Joshua Robinson, Geoff Dick and Gary Loewen.

In the second Geoff Dick added another goal for the Huskies to make it 5-0. In the third period, Alex Hartman scored twice to give the game a final score of 7-0.

The Huskies will head back to Beaverlodge on Wednesday for another game. The next home game for the pups is on November 17 following the Santa Claus Parade.