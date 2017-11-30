Huskies blow 2-0 lead, fall to the Jr. Canucks on Wednesday night

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies couldn’t hold an early 2-0 lead as the Dawson Creek Jr. Canucks stormed back to hand the Huskies their third loss of the season at the North Peace Arena last night.

The Huskies came out firing in the first period as Jared Lowen opened the scoring at 5:31 off a feed from Nolan Legace. Sebastian Powsey found the net on the powerplay four minutes later to give the Pups a 2-0 lead, assisted by Jared Lowen and Jarod Lang. However, the momentum shifted shortly after as Dawson Creek scored three straight goals to end the first frame and skate into the intermission with a 3-2 advantage.

The visitors doubled their lead nearly eight minutes into the middle stanza until Sebastian Powsey got one back after a sweet deflection from five feet in front of the Jr. Canucks netminder. Jared Lowen and Dane Bateman assisted on Powsey’s powerplay marker at 9:32. A goal by Dawson Creek sixteen seconds later restored their two-goal lead to make it 5-3 after forty minutes of play.

Powsey scored his hat trick 4:42 into the final period with another powerplay marker after great passing between himself, Bateman, and Joshua Robinson. A quick strike from the visitors had the home side down by two goals a minute later. Bateman scored at 10:24 with a laser beam of a shot from the point that beat the opposing goaltender high to the glove side, assisted by Nolan Legace and Gary Loewen. The Huskies pressured for the tying marker but couldn’t find the back of the net as the visitors escaped with a 6-5 road win.

The Huskies outshot the Jr. Canucks 43 to 26, 18 of which came in the third period. Sebastian Powsey led the way with three goals, while Dane Bateman and Jared Lowen chipped in with three points each.

“That was a very uncharacteristic game by our team, six goals on twenty-six shots can’t happen,” said assistant coach Todd Alexander. “Our leadership group wasn’t ready to go tonight and it showed as we ran out of time looking for the tying goal. We were on our heals for most of the first and second periods.”

Next up for the Huskies is a clash with Grande Prairie on Friday night at the North Peace Arena. Puck drop is at 8:00 p.m.