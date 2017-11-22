Hospital Foundation raises nearly $100k at ‘Be an Angel’ Gala

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation said that it raised nearly $100,000 last Saturday at its ‘Be an Angel’ Gala.

The evening included a presentation of the Janet Taylor Award, which is presented to celebrate those who share Taylor’s passion and dedication to the Foundation. This year, Unforgettable Memories was selected as the fifth recipient of the award. According to the Foundation’s Executive Director Jennifer Moore, owner Lynette Cordonier was speechless when she accepted the award.

“We are thrilled with evening and have heard nothing but positive feedback from our guests and donors,” said Moore. “We are so thankful for the efforts of our volunteers, who gave of their time and talents before, during and after the event. We also appreciate the generous support of our local businesses, organizations, and individuals, who sponsored the event and/or donated items to be auctioned off. And of course, we are grateful to each of our guests who attended and contributed to the Foundation. We are constantly humbled by the generous support of this community!”

By the end of the night, the Hospital Foundation said it was $96,000 closer to reaching its goal of raising $250,000 during this November’s ‘Be An Angel’ campaign. The money raised by the Foundation will go towards fulfilling medical equipment needs and enhancing patient care and comfort at the Fort St. John Hospital and Peace Villa Care Facility.

For the remainder of the month, opportunities to donate include:

donating by mail;

donations drop-boxes at all six financial institutions in Fort St. John;

Moose FM’s Light-a-Moose radiothon, taking place November 29th to December 1st at the Unforgettable Memories parking lot.

Donors contributing $20 or more will get a tax receipt and Angel pin, as well as a paper ornament that will hang on the Angel Tree inside the Hospital’s lobby.

For more information about the campaign, visit www.fsjhospitalfoundation.ca or call 250-261-7563.