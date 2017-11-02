Hospital Foundation kicks off 21st annual ‘Be An Angel’ campaign

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation’s 21st annual Be an Angel Campaign began yesterday.

During the month of November, the Foundation has set a goal of raising $250,000 that will go towards buying medical equipment for the Fort St. John Hospital and Peace Villa. The Hospital Foundation said that the campaign got a big boost on its first day after Tourmaline Oil Corp donated $14,000 and Chances Gaming Centre made a donation of $3,059.41.

The Hospital Foundation is going to be hosting several events this month as part of the ‘Be An Angel’ campaign. There are still tickets available for the “Be an Angel” Gala on November 18th at the Pomeroy Hotel. Moose FM will also be putting on the ‘Light a Moose’ radiothon, November 29 – December 1 at the Unforgettable Memories Foto Source parking lot.

For those that wish to donate in person throughout the month, the Foundation will be selling Angel ornaments at its office in the hospital lobby. In addition, all six banks and credit unions in Fort St. John have set up donation boxes for the campaign. Fort Motors has sponsored postage for those making donations by mail. For the more tech-savvy donors, the Foundation is also taking donations on its website: www.fsjhospitalfoundation.ca. Donations of $20 or more will receive a charity tax receipt and an angel pin as well as a paper ornament on the angel tree in the Hospital.

For more information about the campaign, call the Hospital Foundation at 250-261-7563