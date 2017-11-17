Hospital Foundation hosting its 21st Annual ‘Be an Angel’ gala tomorrow

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St.John Hospital Foundation will be hosting its annual ‘Be an Angel’ gala at the Pomeroy Hotel on Saturday.

The Foundation’s Executive Director Jennifer Moore said that this year’s gala will have a 1940’s theme, in celebration of the Alaska Highway’s 75th Anniversary. Moore said that the gala will feature decorations and music from and inspired by the period.

Last year’s ‘Be an Angel’ gala raised just over $85,000, and Moore said that the Foundation has set a goal of exceeding that amount this year. She added that there is just a handful of tickets left and that anyone wanting to attend the gala will need to pick the tickets up by the end of business hours Friday.

Tickets for the event are $150 each, and they come with a $50 donation tax receipt. For tickets, contact Moore directly at (250) 793-0998.