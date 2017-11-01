Horgan wanting to avoid rate shock ahead of Final Report from BCUC on Site C today

VICTORIA, B.C. — B.C. Premier John Horgan says that one of the major factors in deciding the future of the $9 billion Site C dam is whether the mega project will have an adverse effect on electricity rates.

According to The Globe and Mail, Horgan told reporters yesterday that a final decision on Site C won’t be rushed as more consultation with First Nations in the Peace Region will be carried out before his cabinet decides whether to continue, delay, or scrap the 1,100 megawatt dam. The B.C. Utilities Commission is due to release its final report on Site C some time today, though the Commission has not given a specific time that the report will be released.

“The economic impact of the decision the previous government made,” is what Horgan said was his biggest concern about the project’s future. “I’m committed to protecting ratepayers from rate shock.”

BC Hydro has said that finishing Site C would not cause rate increases to be higher than regular inflation levels. However in its interim report in September, the BCUC cast doubt on that claim: “Of particular concern to the panel is the appropriateness of BC Hydro’s assumption that there will be no real rate increases [in the decade after the dam is complete] since any rate increases introduced in this period could result in demand being lower than the current load forecast.”

The NDP cabinet’s decision on Site C will likely be the hot topic on the minds of party members that will be meeting at a party convention in Victoria this weekend.

