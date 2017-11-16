Home opener tonight for the Flyers as they welcome the Pirates

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers are set to host their home opener at the North Peace Arena tonight as they welcome the Falher Pirates to town.

The Flyers are coming off a come from behind victory over the Pirates last Thursday. And this time around should have a full have a full roster hitting the ice. General Manager Lee Hartman said, “Last week we had two defencemen play in the game. The other four had to work or had other commitments to attend to. We will have a full complement of players tonight for the first time all season.”

Tonight’s game at the North Peace Arena gets underway at 8:30 p.m.