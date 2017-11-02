Hockey Canada hosting its Dreams Come True program for the first time ever in the Peace Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C – Hockey Canada has selected 31 kids from Fort St. John and Dawson Creek to participate in their Dreams Come True program starting on this weekend.

The event which is part of the development program prior to the start of the U-17 Hockey Championships.

The $30,000 investment by Hockey Canada gives 31 children aged six to ten who can’t play hockey due to financial barriers the ability to play. Children were supplied with full body equipment courtesy Bauer and a year’s worth of minor hockey fees paid for.

Organizer Karin Carlson said, “The dual event is taking place in Dawson Creek on November 5th. The kids and their parents will be transported down there via bus and will be given their fitted gear. They will be given lunch, on ice time with Hockey Canada coaches as well as off ice activates. Everything wraps up by 1:30 p.m. so they can attend the opening U-17 Hockey Championship game at the Encana Event Centre, with tickets and food voutures provided for them.”

This is one of four such events hosted by Hockey Canada in 2017. There will also be coaching clinics for all hockey positions, jamborees and parent information sessions the weekend of November 3rd at the Pomeroy Sports Centre and Encana Event Centre for the general public.