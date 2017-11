CHETWYND, B.C. – Highway 97 is closed at Powder King due to a vehicle collision.

There is no detour or an estimate on when the highway will be open. The RCMP have not released any information about the collision.

#BCHwy97 CLOSED at Powder King Rd due to vehicle incident. Assessment in progress; no detour available. #PinePass #MackenzieBC #Chetwynd — DriveBC NE (@DriveBC_NE) November 25, 2017

For more updates on the colosure you can visit www.drivebc.ca