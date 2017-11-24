Highway 2 closed south of Pouce Coupe

UPDATE #2: According to DriveBC Highway 2 is now open.

UPDATE: According to DriveBC the road has opened to single lane alternating traffic.

POUCE COUPE, B.C. — Highway 2 has been closed in both directions south of Pouce Coupe because of a collision this morning.

According to DriveBC.ca, the collision occurred roughly 2.5 kilometres south of Pouce Coupe on Highway 2. According to DriveBC, the highway is closed in both directions, and there is no estimated time when the road will reopen. DriveBC said that the next update on the situation will be given at noon.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have an update once more information becomes available.