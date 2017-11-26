Heavy snow causing dangerous road conditions

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Highways in the Peace region are reported to be in poor condition with most being snow covered with limited visibility.

Motorists are advised to stay at home unless absolutely necessary. As of 1:45 p.m., traffic is backed up on the South Taylor Hill. It’s unclear why there are delays, but flagging crews have been called out to help with traffic in the area. Drivebc.ca cameras show that traffic is backed up at the top and bottom of the South Taylor Hill.

Crews from both Caribou Road Services and Yellowhead Road and Bridge are out plowing area highways. In Fort St. John crews have moved back to main routes to help keep those clear.

The snowfall warning remains in place for the B.C. Peace, Pine Pass and Fort Nelson. The forecast predicts this area could see up to 20 cm of snow by Monday morning.

For more information on roads in the region, visit www.drivebc.ca. You can also see webcameras from the major highways all over B.C.

If you see anything on the roads around the Peace, let us know, email news@moosefm.ca.