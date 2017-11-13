Hart Highway closed between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd

UPDATE as of 2:45 p.m. – The Highway is now open in both directions.

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Hart Highway/Highway 97 is closed between Chetwynd and Dawson Creek.

Drivebc.ca says the highway is closed 10km south of the junction with Highway 52 in Arras because of a vehicle incident. Crews are currently assessing the incident and have not provided a time on when the highway will re-open.

There is no detour around the collision. The next update is expected at 4 p.m. mountain time.

Below is the update from Drivebc.ca

Highway 97 Both directions

Closed in both directions 10 km south of Junction with Highway 52 in Arras because of Vehicle Incident. Assessment in progress. No detour available. Next update at 3 pm. Updated on Mon Nov 13 at 1:34 pm PST. (ID# 254061)