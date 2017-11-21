Grande Prairie RCMP search for suspect male threatens to shoot vehicle

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B.C – The Grande Prairie RCMP are looking to identify a male after an incident that saw a suspect threaten to shoot a vehicle on Highway 40.

The Grande Prairie RCMP are unable to confirm if this incident is connected to reports of shots being fired at three different vehicles earlier this fall on Highway 40. In this incident, on November 11, 2017, a semi-truck was traveling on a service road when a black pick-up truck pulled out in front. The black pick-up truck approached a three-way intersection and turned onto Big Mountain Road.

When the Semi-truck pulled up to the intersection, the driver noticed that the black pick-up truck was backing up a short distance. A male driver was seen getting out of the truck and grabbing what appeared to be a long barrel firearm from the back seat. The male then proceeded to point it at the driver of the semi-truck. The semi-truck proceeded through the intersection without any further incident. No shots were fired and no one was injured during this occurrence.

Grande Prairie Rural RCMP with the assistance of the Grande Prairie General Investigation Section continue their investigation and have called upon the assistance of a RCMP sketch artist. The police are asking the public’s help in identifying this person of interest.

The suspect was described as:

Caucasian male

Between the age of 40-45 years old

6’0”/210 lbs – 220 lbs

Ear length dark curly hair

Wearing grey sweatpants, camouflaged jacket, and round/oval shooting glasses.

Should you have any information regarding this matter contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.