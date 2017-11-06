Grande Prairie RCMP investigating after pickup truck found with bullet hole

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — Mounties in Grande Prairie are investigating after a pickup truck was damaged by a bullet.

At around 5:40 p.m. last Friday, the Grande Prairie RCMP received a report that a pick-up truck travelling on the Forestry Trunk Road had been damaged when the owner discovered a pair of gunshot holes in the truck’s box. There were no vehicles suspected to be in the area at the time. Luckily, the driver of the truck was not injured.

Mounties say that while their investigation is still ongoing, they do not believe this is related to the shootings that recently occurred on Highway 40 south of Grande Prairie. Police are asking anyone was on or near the Forestry Trunk Road between kilometre markers 45 and 55 on November 3rd between 2:30 and 3:00 p.m. to come forward with information.

The RCMP are also reminding hunters in Alberta that it is illegal to hunt between 1/2 hour after sunset and 1/2 hour before sunrise, and to discharge a firearm from or cause a projectile from a firearm to pass along or across any highway or road that is paved, oiled, graded, or regularly maintained.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700.